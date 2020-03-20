Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 81. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 80. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (the Seekers) is 79. Actress Marie-Christine Barrault is 76. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 75. Actor Timothy Dalton is 74. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 74. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 70. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 69. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 62. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 62. Actor Gary Oldman is 62. Actress Kassie Depaiva is 59. Actor Matthew Broderick is 58. Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell is 58. Actress Cynthia Geary is 55. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 54. Rock musician Jonas ‘‘Joker’’ Berggren (Ace of Base) is 53. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: ‘‘The Walking Dead”) is 35. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 28. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 16.

Today is Saturday, March 21, the 81st day of 2020. There are 285 days left in the year.

► In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.

In 1871, journalist Henry M. Stanley began his famous expedition in Africa to locate the missing Scottish missionary David Livingstone.

In 1918, during World War I, Germany launched its Spring Offensive on the Western Front, hoping to break through the Allied lines before American reinforcements could arrive. (Although successful at first, the Spring Offensive ultimately failed.)

In 1936, the worst flood in Massachusetts’ recorded history inundated the city of Springfield after an unusually snowy winter and a warm and rainy spell. In the state alone, 10 people were killed and 150,000 were made homeless.

In 1945, during World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.

In 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

In 1966, the US Supreme Court, ruling 6-3, reversed a Massachusetts decision that a book that had become known as “Fanny Hill” was obscene and could be banned.

In 1976, champion skier Vladimir ‘‘Spider’’ Sabich was shot and killed by his girlfriend, actress-singer Claudine Longet, in the home they had shared in Aspen, Colorado; Longet, who maintained the shooting was an accident, served 30 days in jail for negligent homicide.

In 1981, Michael Donald, a black teenager in Mobile, Alabama, was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)

Last year, President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a major shift in American policy.