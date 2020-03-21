Birthdays: Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 90. Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 90. Actor William Shatner is 89. Former Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 86. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 85. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 79. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 77. Writer James Patterson is 73. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 72. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 72. Actress Fanny Ardant is 71. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 68. Country singer James House is 65. Actress Lena Olin is 65. Singer-actress Stephanie Mills is 63. Actor Matthew Modine is 61. Country musician Tim Beeler is 52. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 49. Actor Will Yun Lee is 49. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 48. Actress Reese Witherspoon is 44. Actress Constance Wu is 38. Rock musician Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant) is 30.

Today is Sunday, March 22, the 82nd day of 2020. There are 284 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1765, the British Parliament passed the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resisted the tax. (The Stamp Act was repealed a year later.)

In 1820, US naval hero Stephen Decatur was killed in a duel with Commodore James Barron near Washington, D.C.

► In 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.

In 1934, the first Masters Tournament opened under the title ‘‘Augusta National Invitation Tournament,’’ which was won three days later by Horton Smith.

In 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced that General William C. Westmoreland, the commander of American forces in Vietnam, would leave that post to become the US Army’s new chief of staff. Students at the University of Nanterre in suburban Paris occupied the school’s administration building in a prelude to massive protests in France that began the following May. The first Red Lobster restaurant opened in Lakeland, Fla.

Advertisement

In 1978, Karl Wallenda, the 73-year-old patriarch of ‘‘The Flying Wallendas’’ high-wire act, fell to his death while attempting to walk a cable strung between two hotel towers in San Juan.

In 1987, a garbage barge, carrying 3,200 tons of refuse, left Islip, N.Y., on a six-month journey in search of a place to unload. (The barge was turned away by several states and three other countries until space was found back in Islip.)

In 1988, both houses of Congress overrode President Ronald Reagan’s veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act.

In 1990, a jury in Anchorage found former tanker captain Joseph Hazelwood not guilty of three major charges in connection with the Exxon Valdez oil spill, but convicted him of a minor charge of negligent discharge of oil.

In 1991, high school instructor Pamela Smart, accused of recruiting her teenage lover and his friends to kill her husband, Gregory, was convicted in Exeter, N.H., of murder-conspiracy and being an accomplice to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In 2004, Hamas spiritual leader Sheik Ahmed Yassin was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, enraging Palestinians. Terry Nichols went on trial for his life in the Oklahoma City bombing. (Nichols, already serving a life sentence for his conviction on federal charges, was found guilty of 161 state murder charges, but was again spared the death penalty when the jury couldn’t agree on his sentence.)