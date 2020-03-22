In 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, ‘‘Give me liberty, or give me death!’’

Birthdays: Movie director Mark Rydell is 91. Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 83. Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson is 68. Singer Chaka Khan is 67. Actress Amanda Plummer is 63. Actress Hope Davis is 56. Actress-singer Melissa Errico is 50. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 44. Gossip-blogger Perez Hilton is 42. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 28.

Today is Monday, March 23, the 83rd day of 2020. There are 283 days left in the year.

In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.

In 1919, Benito Mussolini founded his Fascist political movement in Milan, Italy.

In 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. ‘‘Gus’’ Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.

In 2003, during the Iraq War, a US Army maintenance convoy was ambushed in Nasiriyah; 11 soldiers were killed; six were captured, including Private Jessica Lynch, who was rescued on April 1.

In 2005, truck driver Tyrone Williams was convicted in federal court in Houston for his role in the 2003 deaths of 19 immigrants he was smuggling across Texas. (After initially receiving a life sentence, Williams was resentenced in Jan. 2011 to nearly 34 years in prison.)

In 2010, claiming a historic triumph, President Obama signed a $938 billion health care overhaul, declaring ‘‘a new season in America.’’

In 2011, Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor died in Los Angeles at age 79.

Last year, US-backed forces declared military victory over the Islamic State group in Syria after capturing the last pocket of territory that had been held by the militants. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued an apology after being charged in a Florida massage parlor prostitution investigation. Rescue workers off Norway’s western coast evacuated 1,300 passengers and crew from a disabled cruise ship by helicopter, lifting them to safety one-by-one as waves tossed the ship from side to side.