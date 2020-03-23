In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.

Birthdays: Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 101. Fashion designer Bob Mackie is 81. Singer-songwriter Nick Lowe is 71. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 69. Comedian Louie Anderson is 67. Actor Robert Carradine is 66. Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana, is 66. TV personality Star Jones is 58. Drive-By Truckers singer Patterson Hood is 56. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 50. Actor Jim Parsons is 47. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 44. Actress Jessica Chastain is 43.

Today is Tuesday, March 24, the 84th day of 2020. There are 282 days left in the year.

In 1882, German scientist Robert Koch revealed he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.

In 1955, the Tennessee Williams play ‘‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’’ opened on Broadway.

In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the Army at the draft board in Memphis. (Presley eventually was shipped off to Germany.)

In 1980, one of El Salvador’s most respected Roman Catholic Church leaders, Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, was shot to death by a sniper as he celebrated Mass in San Salvador.

In 1988, former national security aides Oliver L. North and John M. Poindexter and businessmen Richard V. Secord and Albert Hakim pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Iran-Contra affair. (North and Poindexter were convicted, but had their verdicts thrown out; Secord and Hakim received probation.)

In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.

In 1995, after 20 years, British soldiers stopped routine patrols in Belfast.

In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had attacked a sovereign country. Thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days

In 2000, construction on the Gillette Stadium began in Foxborough; the first official event was a Revolution soccer game on May 11, 2002.

In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525 crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.

Last year, Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced that he was retiring.