Birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 90. Actor Alan Arkin is 86. Former Patriots star and announcer Gino Cappelletti is 86. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 85. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. Actor James Caan is 80. Author Erica Jong is 78. Journalist Bob Woodward is 77. Singer Diana Ross is 76. Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is 72. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 71. Comedian Martin Short is 70. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 67. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 63. Actress Jennifer Grey is 60. Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 58. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 52. Director Martin McDonagh is 50. Rapper Juvenile is 45. Actress Keira Knightley is 35.

Today is Thursday, March 26, the 86th day of 2020. There are 280 days left in the year.

In 1802, at Boston’s Federal Street Theater, a most unusual performance took place. A middle-aged farm wife, dressed in the uniform of a Continental soldier, loaded and presented arms in “The American Heroine.” The woman was no actress; she was Deborah Sampson Gannett, who two decades earlier had disguised herself as a man and enlisted in a Massachusetts infantry regiment, fighting in the American Revolution for 18 months until the Sharon woman was wounded and her masquerade ended. To make ends meet while she sought a federal pension, she took the unprecedented step of performing on stages throughout Massachusetts and New York.

In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths.

In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by US forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.

In 1979, a peace treaty was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Carter at the White House.

In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Last year, the House failed to override President Trump’s first veto, allowing him to steer billions of extra dollars for border barriers.