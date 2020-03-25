Birthdays: Movie reviewer Gene Shalit is 94. Former astronaut James Lovell is 92. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 86. Singer Anita Bryant is 80. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 77. Singer Elton John is 73. Actress Bonnie Bedelia is 72. Actress-comedian Mary Gross is 67. Actor James McDaniel is 62. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 62. Actor-director John Stockwell is 59. Actress Marcia Cross is 58. Author Kate DiCamillo is 56. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 54. Actor Laz Alonso is 49. Comedian-actor Alex Moffat is 38. Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 38. Actress-singer Katharine McPhee is 36. Comedian-actor Chris Redd is 35. Rapper Big Sean is 32. Rap DJ-producer Ryan Lewis is 32.

Today is Wednesday, March 25, the 85th day of 2020. There are 281 days left in the year.

In 1634, English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrived in present-day Maryland.

In 1845, the Legislature passed a bill that would guarantee all Massachusetts children access to public education, giving Black plaintiffs such as those in Nantucket recourse in the courts for school integration.

In 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.

In 1915, the Navy lost its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sank off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.

In 1931, in the so-called ‘‘Scottsboro Boys’’ case, nine young black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences, and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.

In 1947, a coal-dust explosion inside the Centralia Coal Co. Mine No. 5 in Washington County, Illinois, claimed 111 lives; 31 men survived.

In 1960, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York, ruled that the D.H. Lawrence novel ‘‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’’ was not obscene and could be sent through the mails. Ray Charles recorded ‘‘Georgia on My Mind.’’

In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.

In 1988, in New York City’s so-called ‘‘Preppie Killer’’ case, Robert Chambers Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Jennifer Levin. (Chambers received 5 to 15 years in prison; he was released in 2003 after serving the full sentence.)

In 1990, 87 people, most of them Honduran and Dominican immigrants, were killed when fire raced through an illegal social club in New York City.

Last year, Apple announced the launch of a video streaming service, Apple TV Plus, that could compete with Netflix.