Birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 84. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 79. Movie director Mike Newell is 78. Actress Conchata Ferrell is 77. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 75. Actress Dianne Wiest is 74. Country singer Reba McEntire is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 62. Actress Alexandra Billings (TV: ‘‘Transparent”) is 58. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 54. Actress Tracey Needham is 53. Actor Max Perlich is 52. Movie director Brett Ratner is 51. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 51. Actor Vince Vaughn is 50. Actress Annie Wersching is 43. Actress Julia Stiles is 39. Singer Lady Gaga is 34.

Today is Saturday, March 28, the 88th day of 2020. There are 278 days left in the year.

In 1898, the US Supreme Court, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruled 6-2 that Wong, who was born in the United States to Chinese immigrants, was an American citizen.

In 1930, the names of the Turkish cities of Constantinople and Angora were changed to Istanbul and Ankara.

In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.

In 1942, during World War II, British naval forces staged a successful raid on the Nazi-occupied French port of St. Nazaire in Operation Chariot, destroying the only dry dock on the Atlantic coast capable of repairing the German battleship Tirpitz.

In 1963, the Alfred Hitchcock film ‘‘The Birds’’ premiered in New York.

In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C., at age 78.

In 1978, in Stump v. Sparkman, the US Supreme Court upheld, 5-3, the judicial immunity of an Indiana judge against a lawsuit brought by a young woman who’d been ordered sterilized by the judge when she was a teenager.

In 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.

In 1987, Maria von Trapp, whose life story inspired the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘‘The Sound of Music,’’ died in Morrisville, Vermont, at age 82.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush presented the Congressional Gold Medal to the widow of US Olympic legend Jesse Owens.

In 1999, NATO broadened its attacks on Yugoslavia to target Serb military forces in Kosovo in the fifth straight night of airstrikes; thousands of refugees flooded into Albania and Macedonia from Kosovo.

In 2000, in a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court, in Florida v. J.L., sharply curtailed police power in relying on anonymous tips to stop and search people.

In 2010, President Barack Obama secretly visited Afghanistan near the front lines of the increasingly bloody 8-year-old war. Actress-writer June Havoc, 97, whose childhood in vaudeville was immortalized in the musical ‘‘Gypsy,’’ died in Stamford, Connecticut. Jazz guitarist Herb Ellis died in Los Angeles at age 88.