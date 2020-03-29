In 1867, US Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as ‘‘Seward’s Folly.’’

Birthdays: Game show host Peter Marshall is 94. Actor John Astin is 90. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 83. Moody Blues drummer and songwriter Graeme Edge is 79. Guitarist Eric Clapton is 75. Actor Paul Reiser is 64. Rap artist MC Hammer is 58. Singer Tracy Chapman is 56. TV personality Piers Morgan is 55. Singer Celine Dion is 52. Singer Norah Jones is 41. Actress Tessa Ferrer is 34. Red Sox star pitcher Chris Sale is 31.

Today is Monday, March 30, the 90th day of 2020. There are 276 days left in the year.

In 1923, the Cunard liner RMS Laconia became the first passenger ship to circle the globe as it arrived in New York.

In 1964, the original version of the TV game show ‘‘Jeopardy!,’’ hosted by Art Fleming, premiered on NBC.

In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.

In 1981, President Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.

In 1986, actor James Cagney died at his farm in Stanfordville, N.Y., at age 86.

In 1991, Patricia Bowman of Jupiter, Fla., told authorities she’d been raped hours earlier by William Kennedy Smith, the nephew of Senator Edward Kennedy, at the family’s Palm Beach estate. (Smith was acquitted at trial.)

In 1996, the University of Massachusetts Minutemen lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in the team’s only Final Four appearance of the NCAA national basketball tournament. The team, coached by John Calipari and led by center Marcus Camby, had its winningest season, but that record was wiped away by NCAA rules violations.

In 2003, the northbound lanes of the Leonard Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston opened after five years of construction; the southbound would open nine months later.

In 2006, American reporter Jill Carroll, a freelancer for The Christian Science Monitor, was released after 82 days as a hostage in Iraq.

In 2009, President Obama asserted unprecedented government control over the auto industry, rejecting turnaround plans from General Motors and Chrysler and raising the prospect of controlled bankruptcy for either ailing auto giant.

In 2010, President Obama signed a single measure sealing his health care overhaul and making the government the primary lender to students by cutting banks out of the process. The world’s largest atom smasher, the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, threw together minuscule particles racing at unheard of speeds in conditions simulating those just after the Big Bang.

In 2015, German officials confirmed that Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz was once diagnosed with suicidal tendencies and received lengthy psychotherapy before receiving his pilot’s license; they believed Lubitz deliberately smashed his Airbus A320 into the French Alps, killing 150 people. Comedy Central announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would succeed Jon Stewart as host of ‘‘The Daily Show.’’

Last year, The Rolling Stones announced that they would be postponing their latest tour so that Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment.