In 1789, the US House of Representatives held its first full meeting in New York; Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania was elected the first House speaker.

Birthdays: Actress Jane Powell is 91. Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 81. Actress Ali MacGraw is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rudolph Isley is 81. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 72. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 70. Actress Annette O’Toole is 68. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 67. Singer Susan Boyle is 59. Rapper-actor Method Man is 49. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 47 .

Today is Wednesday, April 1, the 92nd day of 2020. There are 274 days left in the year.

In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr

In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (US forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)

In 1954, tthe US Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 1963, the daytime drama ‘‘General Hospital’’ premiered on ABC-TV.

In 1970, President Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.

In 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days.

In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne.

In 1984, Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay Sr., in Los Angeles, the day before the recording star’s 45th birthday. (The elder Gay pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received probation.)

In 1987, in his first speech on the AIDS epidemic, President Reagan told doctors in Philadelphia, ‘‘We’ve declared AIDS public health enemy no. 1.’’

In 1992, the National Hockey League Players’ Association went on its first-ever strike, which lasted 10 days.

In 2015, Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey., was charged with accepting nearly $1 million worth of gifts and travel from a longtime friend in exchange for a stream of political favors on the donor’s behalf; a defiant Menendez, maintaining his innocence, declared he was ‘‘not going anywhere.’’ (The Justice Department dropped charges after a trial ended in a hung jury.) California Governor Jerry Brown ordered officials to impose statewide mandatory water restrictions for the first time in history. Cynthia Lennon, the first wife of John Lennon, died at her home in Spain; she was 75.

Last year,, a second woman said former vice president Joe Biden had acted inappropriately, touching her face with both hands and rubbing noses with her in 2009. Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika agreed to step down before the end of his fourth term in April, yielding to growing calls for his resignation after two decades in power.