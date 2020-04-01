In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition landed in present-day Florida. (Some historians say the landing actually occurred the next day, on April 3.)

Birthdays: Actress Sharon Acker is 85. Actress Penelope Keith is 80. Actress Linda Hunt is 75. Singer Emmylou Harris is 73. Actor Sam Anderson is 73. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 73. Actress Pamela Reed is 71. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 71. Actor Christopher Meloni is 59. Actor Pedro Pascal is 45. Actor Michael Fassbender is 43. Actor Jesse Plemons is 32.

Today is Thursday, April 2, the 93rd day of 2020. There are 273 days left in the year.

In 1722, The Courant newspaper of Boston first published a letter from a widow, “Silence DoGood.’’ It would be the first of several letters over the next six months in which the writer robustly and wittily skewered the Massachusetts Bay Colony’s institutions, including Harvard, captivating the paper’s readers. Even James Franklin, The Courant’s publisher, did not know who she was. When her identity was revealed, Franklin was furious: It was his kid brother, Franklin, who at 16 was an apprentice in the paper’s print shop. The brothers parted ways, with Benjamin Franklin leaving Boston to start his own printing career in Philadelphia.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Va., because of advancing Union forces.

In 1912, the just-completed RMS Titanic left Belfast to begin its sea trials eight days before the start of its ill-fated maiden voyage.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, ‘‘The world must be made safe for democracy.’’ (Congress declared war four days later.)

In 1956, the soap operas ‘‘As the World Turns’’ and ‘‘The Edge of Night’’ premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1958, the term ‘‘beatnik’’ was coined by San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen to refer to members of the pre-hippie counterculture; the term was inspired by the ‘‘Beat Generation’’ and by the Soviet launch of its second Sputnik spacecraft.

In 1982, several thousand troops from Argentina seized the disputed Falkland Islands, located in the South Atlantic, from Britain. (Britain seized the islands back the following June.)

In 2002, Israel seized control of Bethlehem; Palestinian gunmen forced their way into the Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, where they began a 39-day standoff.

In 2003, during the Iraq War, American forces fought their way to within sight of the Baghdad skyline.

In 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.

In 2015, capping a week of difficult negotiations, the United States, Iran, and five other world powers said they had agreed on an outline of limits on Iran’s nuclear program that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief. Al-Shabab gunmen rampaged through a college in northeastern Kenya, killing at least 148 people.

Last year, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot won the runoff election for Chicago mayor, becoming the first black woman and the first openly gay person to lead the nation’s third-largest city. Lawmakers in New Zealand voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions, including a ban on the types of weapons used by a gunman to kill 50 people at two mosques the previous month.