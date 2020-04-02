Birthdays: Conservationist Jane Goodall is 86. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 82. Actress Marsha Mason is 78. Singer Wayne Newton is 78. Singer Tony Orlando is 76. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 73. Folk-rock singer-guitarist Richard Thompson is 71. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 65. Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars is 64. Actor Alec Baldwin is 62. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 61. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 59. Social Distortion singer Mike Ness is 58. Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 52. Rock musician James MacDonough is 50. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 49. Actress Jennie Garth is 48. Actor Adam Scott is 47. Actress Cobie Smulders is 38. ctress Amanda Bynes is 34. Actress-comedian Rachel Bloom is 33. Actress Hayley Kiyoko is 29.

Today is Friday, April 3, the 94th day of 2020. There are 272 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1860, the legendary Pony Express began carrying mail between St. Joseph, Mo., and Sacramento. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)

In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Mo., by Robert Ford, a member of James’s gang.

In 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was electrocuted in Trenton, N.J., for the kidnap-murder of Charles Lindbergh Jr.

In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March.

In 1944, the US Supreme Court, in Smith v. Allwright, struck down a Democratic Party of Texas rule that allowed only white voters to participate in primaries.

In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.

In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin’s bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)

Advertisement

In 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

In 1990, jazz singer Sarah Vaughan died in suburban Los Angeles at age 66.

In 1991, English novelist Graham Greene died at age 86.

In 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his remote Montana cabin. An Air Force jetliner carrying Commerce Secretary Ron Brown and American business executives crashed in Croatia, killing all 35 people aboard.

In 2003, moving with a sense of wartime urgency, the House and Senate separately agreed to give President George W. Bush nearly $80 billion to carry out the battle against Iraq and meet the threat of terrorism.

In 2010, the leader of the Anglican church, Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, said in remarks released by the BBC that the Roman Catholic church in Ireland had lost all credibility because of its mishandling of abuse by priests.

In 2015, information retrieved from the “black box” data recorder of a doomed German airliner showed its co-pilot repeatedly accelerated the plane before it slammed into a French mountainside, killing all 150 people on board.

Advertisement

Last year, former vice president Joe Biden acknowledged that his tendency toward physical displays of affection and encouragement had made some women uncomfortable; he promised to be “much more mindful” of respecting personal space. The House Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report.