Birthdays: Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 92. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 83. Movie director Barry Levinson is 78. Actor John Ratzenberger is 73. Actress Patrika Darbo is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 69. Actress Marilu Henner is 68. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 67. Actor Michael Rooker is 65. Rock and blues guitarist Warren Haynes is 60. Rock singer Frank Black is 55. Actor Paul Rudd is 51. Actor Zach Braff is 45. Milk Carton Kids singer Kenneth Pattengale is 38.

Today is Monday, April 6, the 97th day of 2020. There are 269 days left in the year.

In 1862, the Civil War battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day.

In 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens.

In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.

In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Wilson.

In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other vessels sailed on a suicide mission to attack the US fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the next day.

In 1954, Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, Republican of Wisconsin, responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow’s broadside against him on ‘‘See It Now,’’ said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, ‘‘engaged in propaganda for Communist causes.’’

In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Ind.

In 1998, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 9,000 points for the first time, ending the day at 9,033.23. Country singer Tammy Wynette died at her Nashville home at age 55.

In 2010, the White House announced a fundamental shift in US nuclear strategy that called the spread of atomic weapons to rogue states or terrorists a worse threat than the nuclear Armageddon feared during the Cold War.

Last year, former South Carolina Democratic senator Ernest “Fritz” Hollings, who had also helped guide the state through desegregation as governor, died at the age of 97; he was the eighth-longest-serving senator in US history.