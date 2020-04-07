This day in history

In 1864, the Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)

Birthdays: . Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 83. ‘‘Mouseketeer’’ Darlene Gillespie is 79. Yes guitarist Steve Howe is 73. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 73. Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, is 65. Actor John Schneider is 60. ‘‘Survivor’’ winner Richard Hatch is 59. Singer Julian Lennon is 57. Rapper Biz Markie is 56. Actress Robin Wright is 54. Actress Patricia Arquette is 52. Actress Emma Caulfield is 47.

Today is Wednesday, April 8, the 99th day of 2020. There are 267 days left in the year.

In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for popular election of US senators (as opposed to appointment by state legislatures), was ratified. President Woodrow Wilson became the first chief executive since John Adams to address Congress in person as he asked lawmakers to enact tariff reform.

In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

In 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.

In 1994, Kurt Cobain, singer and guitarist for the grunge band Nirvana, was found dead in Seattle from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound; he was 27.

In 2009, Somali pirates hijacked the US-flagged Maersk Alabama; although the crew was able to retake the cargo ship, the captain, Richard Phillips, was taken captive and held aboard a lifeboat. (Phillips was rescued four days later by Navy SEAL snipers who shot three of the pirates dead.)

In 2010, President Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in Prague.

In 2015, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted by a federal jury on all 30 charges against him in the Boston Marathon bombing and found responsible for the deaths of the three people killed in the 2013 attack and the killing of a MIT police officer three days later. (He was sentenced to death the following month.)

Last year, the United States designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, an unprecedented declaration against a foreign government. .