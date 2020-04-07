This day in history

In 1630, the Arbella set sail from England to New England, with John Winthrop and approximately 300 English Puritans aboard. (Under Winthrop’s leadership, the colony would soon become England’s most populous and Boston the biggest town in North America.)

Birthdays: Media commentator Hodding Carter III is 85. The Drifters singer Charlie Thomas is 83. Former California governor Jerry Brown is 82. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 81. Singer John Oates is 72. Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 69. Actor Jackie Chan is 66. Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 66. Actor Russell Crowe is 56. Retired baseball star Adrian Beltre is 41. Actor Ed Speleers is 32.

Today is Tuesday, April 7, the 98th day of 2020. There are 268 days left in the year.

In 1862, Union forces led by General Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.

In 1915, jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as ‘‘Lady Day,’’ was born in Philadelphia.

In 1927, the image and voice of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover were transmitted live from Washington to New York in the first successful long-distance demonstration of television.

In 1947, auto pioneer Henry Ford died in Dearborn, Mich., at age 83.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held a news conference in which he spoke of the importance of containing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, ‘‘You have a row of dominoes set up, you knock over the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will go over very quickly.’’ (This became known as the ‘‘domino theory,’’ although Eisenhower did not use that term.)

In 1966, the Navy recovered a hydrogen bomb that the Air Force had lost in the Mediterranean Sea off Spain following a B-52 crash.

In 1994, civil war erupted in Rwanda, a day after a mysterious plane crash claimed the lives of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi; in the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of minority Tutsi and Hutu moderates were slaughtered by Hutu extremists.

In 2010, North Korea said it had convicted and sentenced an American man to eight years in a labor prison for entering the country illegally and unspecified hostile acts. (Aijalon Mahli Gomes, a Boston native, was freed in August 2010 after former president Jimmy Carter secured his release.)

In 2015, Michael Thomas Slager, a white South Carolina police officer, was charged with murder in the shooting death of black motorist Walter Lamer Scott after law enforcement officials saw a cellphone video taken by a bystander. (Slager pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison; prosecutors agreed to drop state murder charges that remained after a jury couldn’t agree whether he had committed a crime.)

Last year, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned amid President Trump’s frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border; Trump tweeted Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would take over as acting head of Homeland Security.