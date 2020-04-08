This day in history

In 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

Birthdays: Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 92. Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo is 87. Actress Michael Learned is 81. Actor Dennis Quaid is 66. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 65. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 57. Actress-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 56. Actress Cynthia Nixon is 54. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam (Rudy in “The Cosby Show’’) is 41. The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is 40. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 33. Actress Kristen Stewart is 30. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 21.

Today is Thursday, April 9, the 100th day of 2020. There are 266 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1939, singer Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and US defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands died or were killed en route.

In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Donald Slayton. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix.

In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis.

In 1969, Harvard students took over University Hall, one of the college’s oldest buildings, to demand the university end its ROTC program as the war escalated in Vietnam. (The next day, university administrators called in city and State Police, who used billy clubs and mace to remove the demonstrators.)

Advertisement

In 1979, officials declared an end to the crisis involving the Three Mile Island Unit 2 nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania, 12 days after a partial core meltdown.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger ended its first mission with a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1992, former Panamanian ruler Manuel Noriega was convicted in Miami of eight drug and racketeering charges; he served a 17-year US prison sentence.

In 1996, Dan Rostenkowski, the once-powerful House Ways and Means chairman, pleaded guilty to two mail fraud charges in a deal that brought with it a 17-month prison term. (Rostenkowski served 15 months and was pardoned by President Clinton in 2000.)

In 2003, jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein’s regime, beheading a toppled statue of their longtime ruler in Baghdad and embracing US troops as liberators.

In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles married longtime love Camilla Parker Bowles, who took the title Duchess of Cornwall.Last year, Israelis voted in an election that would bring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a historic fifth term.