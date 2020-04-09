This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Liz Sheridan is 91. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 84. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 73. Actor Steven Seagal is 68. Folk singer Terre Roche is 67. Actor Peter MacNicol is 66. Singer-producer Kenneth ‘‘Babyface’’ Edmonds is 62. Stray Cats singer-musician Brian Setzer is 61. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 58. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 53. Mayor Martin J. Walsh of Boston is 53. Rapper Q-Tip is 50. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 39. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 37. Singer Mandy Moore is 36. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 35. Actress Shay Mitchell is 33. Actress Daisy Ridley is 28. Singer-actress Sofia Carson is 27.

Today is Friday, April 10, the 101st day of 2020. There are 265 days left in the year.

In 1815, the Mount Tambora volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa exploded in one of the largest eruptions in recorded history, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths.

In 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee, a day after surrendering the Army of Northern Virginia at Appomattox Court House, said farewell to his men, praising them for ‘‘unsurpassed courage and fortitude.’’

In 1912, the British liner Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.

In 1925, the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel ‘‘The Great Gatsby’’ was first published.

In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers president Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.

In 1971, a table tennis team from the United States arrived in China for a goodwill visit that came to be known as ‘‘ping-pong diplomacy.’’

In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.

In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and top Polish political, military and church officials. Last year, scientists released the first image ever made of a black hole, revealing a fiery, doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from Earth.