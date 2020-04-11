This day in history

Birthdays: Children’s author Beverly Cleary is 104. Actress Jane Withers is 94. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 81. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 80. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 76. Actor Ed O’Neill is 74. Actor Dan Lauria is 73. Talk show host David Letterman is 73. Author Scott Turow is 71. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer JD Nicholas (the Commodores) is 68. Singer Pat Travers is 66. Actor Andy Garcia is 64. Movie director Walter Salles is 64. Country singer Vince Gill is 63. Actress Suzzanne (cq) Douglas is 63. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 62. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo the Bunnymen) is 62. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 58. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 56. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 56. Actress Alicia Coppola is 52. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 50. Actress Retta is 50. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 49. Actress Shannen Doherty is 49. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 42. Actress Claire Danes is 41. Actress Jennifer Morrison is 41. A Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 33. Actress Saoirse Ronan is 26.

Today is Sunday, April 12, the 103rd day of 2020. There are 263 days left in the year.

In 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

In 1908, wind-driven sparks from a fire at the Boston Blacking Co. in Chelsea, near Everett, start a conflagration that would kill 19 people, leave 14,000 homeless, and consume about 1,500 buildings, including about a dozen churches, eight schools, and city hall.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.

In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space, orbiting the earth once before making a safe landing.

In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his ‘‘Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)

In 1981, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off from Cape Canaveral on its first test flight. Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, 66, died in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 1989, counter-cultural icon and Worcester native Abby Hoffman died.

In 2009, American cargo ship captain Richard Phillips was rescued from Somali pirates by US Navy snipers who shot and killed three of the hostage-takers.

In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House.