This day in history

Birthdays: Former senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, Republican of Colorado, is 87. Actor Edward Fox is 83. Actor Paul Sorvino is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lester Chambers is 80. Composer Bill Conti is 78. Rock musician Jack Casady is 76. Singer Al Green is 74. Actor Ron Perlman is 70. Drummer Max Weinberg is 69. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 68. Senator Bob Casey Jr., Democrat of Pennsylvania, is 60. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 57. Actress Page Hannah is 56. Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 56. Actor Ricky Schroder is 50. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 44. Actress Kelli Giddish is 40. Actress Allison Williams is 32.

Today is Monday, April 13, the 104th day of 2020. There are 262 days left in the year.

In 1743, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, was born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.

In 1860, the Pony Express completed its inaugural run from St. Joseph, Mo. to Sacramento, Calif. in 10 days.

In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces.

In 1933, the first Massachusetts enrollees of the Civilian Conservation Corps arrived at Fort Devens in Ayer. (About 100,000 Massachusetts men would eventually partake in the program over the next nine years, building roads, trails, and shelters across the state.

In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in ‘‘Lilies of the Field.’’

In 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)

In 1986, Pope John Paul II visited the Great Synagogue of Rome in the first recorded papal visit of its kind to a Jewish house of worship.

In 1992, the Great Chicago Flood took place as the city’s century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River.

In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title.

In 1999, right-to-die advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian was sentenced in Pontiac, Mich., to 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in the lethal injection of a Lou Gehrig’s disease patient. (Kevorkian ended up serving eight years.)

In 2005, a defiant Eric Rudolph pleaded guilty to carrying out the deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in back-to-back court appearances in Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta.

In 2010, world leaders concluded a 47-nation nuclear security conference in Washington, endorsing President Obama’s call for securing all of the globe’s vulnerable nuclear materials within four years, but offering few specifics for achieving that goal.

A federal judge in Washington sentenced former Blackwater security guard Nicholas Slatten to life in prison and three others to 30-year terms for their roles in a 2007 shooting in Baghdad’s Nisoor Square that killed 14 Iraqi civilians and wounded 17 others.

Last year, leaders of Morehouse College in Atlanta, the country’s only all-male historically black college, said the school would begin admitting transgender men under a policy change approved by the board of trustees.