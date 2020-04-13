This day in history

In 1865, President Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of ‘‘Our American Cousin’’ at Ford’s Theater in Washington.

Birthdays: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 88. Actress Julie Christie is 80. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 79. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 75. Actor John Shea is 72. Actor Brad Garrett is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 54. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 52. Actor Adrien Brody is 47. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 43. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 43. Roots singer JD McPherson is 43. Arcade Fire singer Win Butler is 40.

Today is Tuesday, April 14, the 105th day of 2020. There are 261 days left in the year.

In 1902, James Cash Penney opened his first store, The Golden Rule, in Kemmerer, Wyo.

In 1912, the British liner Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)

In 1935, the ‘‘Black Sunday’’ dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness.

In 1939, the John Steinbeck novel ‘‘The Grapes of Wrath’’ was published.

In 1956, Ampex Corp. demonstrated the first practical videotape recorder at the National Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters Convention in Chicago.

In 1965, the state of Kansas hanged Richard Hickock and Perry Smith for the 1959 ‘‘In Cold Blood’’ murders of Herbert Clutter, his wife, Bonnie, and two of their children, Nancy and Kenyon.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon nominated Harry Blackmun to the US Supreme Court. (The choice of Blackmun, who was unanimously confirmed by the Senate a month later, followed the failed nominations of Clement Haynsworth and G. Harrold Carswell.)

In 1981, the first test flight of America’s first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended successfully with a landing in California.

In 1994, two Air Force F-15 warplanes mistakenly shot down two Army Black Hawk helicopters over northern Iraq, killing 26 people, including 15 Americans.

In 2004, in a historic policy shift, President George W. Bush endorsed Israel’s plan to hold on to part of the West Bank in any final peace settlement with the Palestinians; he also ruled out Palestinian refugees returning to Israel, bringing strong criticism from the Palestinians.

In 2010, the Eyjafjallajokul volcano in Iceland erupted, sending out an ash plume that led most Northern European countries to close their airspace between April 15 and 20, grounding about 10 million travelers worldwide.

In 2015, the White House announced President Obama would remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a key step in his bid to normalize relations with it.

Last year, Pete Buttigieg, the little-known mayor of South Bend, Ind., made his entrance into the 2020 Democratic presidential race. After going nearly 11 years since he won his last major tournament, Tiger Woods rallied to take the Masters for the fifth time, closing with a 2-under-par 70 for a one-shot victory.