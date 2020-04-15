This day in history

Birthdays: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 93. Actor Peter Mark Richman is 93. Singer Bobby Vinton is 85. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 73. Former Massachusetts first lady Ann Romney is 71. NFL coach Bill Belichick is 68. Midnight Oil singer and former politician Peter Garrett is 67. Actress Ellen Barkin is 66. Actor Michel Gill is 60. Soul Asylum singer David Pirner is 56. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 55. Actor Jon Cryer is 55. Actor Peter Billingsley (Ralphie in “A Christmas Story”) is 49. Actress Claire Foy is 36.

Today is Thursday, April 16, the 107th day of 2020. There are 259 days left in the year.

In 1928 tens of thousands of mill workers went on strike in New Bedford over a 10 percent cut in pay. The strike would last six months.

In 1947, the cargo ship Grandcamp, carrying ammonium nitrate, blew up in the harbor in Texas City, Texas; a nearby ship, the High Flyer, which was carrying ammonium nitrate and sulfur, caught fire and exploded the following day; the blasts and fires killed nearly 600 people.

In 1952, state lawmaker Thomas P. “Tip’’ O’Neill announced he would run for the US House seat from Cambridge being vacated by John F. Kennedy, who was running for Senate. O’Neill would spend the next four decades in Congress, with the last 10 years as speaker of the House.

In 1962, Bob Dylan debuted his song ‘‘Blowin’ in the Wind’’ at Gerde’s Folk City in New York.

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his ‘‘Letter from Birmingham Jail’’ in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, ‘‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’’

In 2007, in one of America’s worst school attacks, a college senior killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech before taking his own life.

In 2010, the US government accused Wall Street’s most powerful firm of fraud, saying Goldman Sachs Co. had sold mortgage investments without telling buyers the securities were crafted with input from a client who was betting on them to fail. (In July 2010, Goldman agreed to pay $550 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission but did not admit wrongdoing.)

In 2015, UN Security Council members were moved to tears as a Syrian doctor, Mohamed Tennari, an eyewitness to suspected chlorine attacks on civilians in Syria, gave a graphic eyewitness account of dying children during a closed-door briefing.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral “even more beautifully,” a day after a raging fire destroyed the cathedral’s spire and roof.