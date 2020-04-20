This day in history

Birthdays: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 94. Actress-writer Elaine May is 88. Actor Charles Grodin is 85. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 81. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 73. Actress Patti LuPone is 71. Actor Tony Danza is 69. Actress Andie MacDowell is 62. The Cure singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 61. Cowboy Junkies musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 61. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 57. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard is 50. Actor Rob Riggle is 50. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 40. Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 37.

Today is Tuesday, April 21, the 112th day of 2020. There are 254 days left in the year.

In 1789, John Adams was sworn in as the first vice president of the United States.

In 1836, an army of Texans led by Sam Houston defeated the Mexicans at San Jacinto, assuring Texas independence.

In 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Conn., at age 74.

In 1918, Manfred von Richthofen, 25, the German ace known as the ‘‘Red Baron’’ who was believed to have downed 80 enemy aircraft during World War I, was himself shot down and killed while in action over France.

In 1930, fire broke out inside the overcrowded Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus, killing 332 inmates.

In 1976, clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington, D.C.

In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI promised ‘‘church action’’ to confront the clerical abuse scandal.

In 2015, an Egyptian criminal court sentenced ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi to 20 years in prison over the killing of protesters in 2012.

In 2016, Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis; he was 57.

Last year, President Trump spoke with the newly-elected Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to congratulate him on his landslide election victory. (A second phone call in July, in which Trump solicited Zelenskiy’s help in gathering potentially damaging information about his principal Democratic rival, Joe Biden, would lead to Trump’s impeachment by the House.) Suicide bombings at three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday killed more than 250 people; the attackers were homegrown militants who had pledged loyalty to the Islamic State group.