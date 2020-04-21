This day in history

In 1864, Congress authorized the use of the phrase ‘‘In God We Trust’’ on US coins.

Birthdays: Actress Estelle Harris is 92. Actor Jack Nicholson is 83. Singer Mel Carter is 81. Author Janet Evanovich is 77. Movie director John Waters is 74. Singer Peter Frampton is 70. Squeeze singer-musician Paul Carrack is 69. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 66. Actor Ryan Stiles is 61. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 61. Comedian Byron Allen is 59. Actress Amber Heard is 34.

Today is Wednesday, April 22, the 113th day of 2020. There are 253 days left in the year.

In 1898, with the United States and Spain on the verge of war, the US Navy began blockading Cuban ports. Congress authorized creation of the 1st US Volunteer Cavalry, also known as the ‘‘Rough Riders.’’

In 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.

In 1954, the publicly televised sessions of the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings began.

In 1960, Massachusetts poet Anne Sexton had her first collection of poems published, “To Bedlam and Part Way Back.’’

In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first ‘‘Earth Day.’’

In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president, died at a New York hospital after suffering a stroke; he was 81.

In 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’s home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father.

In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who’d traded in a multimillion-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.

In 2005, Zacarias Moussaoui pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom outside Washington, D.C. to conspiring with the Sept. 11 hijackers to kill Americans. (Moussaoui is serving a life prison sentence.)

In 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, operated by BP, sank into the Gulf of Mexico two days after a massive explosion killed 11 workers.

In 2013, a seriously wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was charged in his hospital room with bombing the Boston Marathon in a plot with his older brother, Tamerlan, who died after a gunbattle with police.

In 2015, a federal judge in Philadelphia approved a settlement agreement expected to cost the NFL $1 billion over 65 years to resolve thousands of concussion lawsuits.

Last year, the Trump administration said it would no longer exempt any countries from US sanctions if they continued to buy Iranian oil.