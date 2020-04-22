This day in history

Birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 90. Actor David Birney is 81. Actor Lee Majors is 81. Bruins’ Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 77. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 73. Actress Blair Brown is 73. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 71. Actress Joyce DeWitt is 71. Actor James Russo is 67. Filmmakerr Michael Moore is 66. Actress Judy Davis is 65. Actress Valerie Bertinelli is 60. Actor Craig Sheffer is 60. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 59. US Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 55. Actress Melina Kanakaredes is 53. Comedian John Oliver is 43. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 37. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 36. Actress Rachel Skarsten is 35. Actor Dev Patel is 30. US Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 20.

Today is Thursday, April 23, the 114th day of 2020. There are 252 days left in the year.

In 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.

In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States.

In 1943, Navy Lieutenant John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II.

In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1968, the Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church merged to form the United Methodist Church.

In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)

In 1987, 28 construction workers were killed when an apartment complex being built in Bridgeport, Conn., collapsed.

In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at age 70.

In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, ‘‘Me at the Zoo,’’ which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

In 2007, Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first freely elected president, died in Moscow at age 76.

In 2010, Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer signed the nation’s toughest illegal immigration law, saying ‘‘decades of inaction and misguided policy’’ had created a ‘‘dangerous and unacceptable situation”; opponents said the law would encourage discrimination against Hispanics. The Coast Guard suspended a three-day search for 11 workers missing after an explosion rocked the Deepwater Horizon oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

In 2015, former CIA director David Petraeus, whose career was destroyed by an extramarital affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, was sentenced in North Carolina to two years’ probation and fined $100,000 for giving her classified material while she was working on the book.

Last year, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, closing at 2,933.68 and marking the stock market’s recovery from a nosedive at the end of 2018. Sri Lanka’s president gave the country’s military sweeping police powers in the wake of the Easter Sunday church and hotel bombings that killed more than 250 people.