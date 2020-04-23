This day in history

Birthdays: Movie director Richard Donner is 90. Actress Shirley MacLaine is 86. Actress-singer Barbra Streisand is 78. Former Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley is 78. Rhythm and blues singer Ann Peebles is 73. Former Irish taoiseach Enda Kenny is 69. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 67. Actor Michael O’Keefe is 65. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 56. Actor Djimon Hounsou is 56. Actor Rory McCann is 51. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 38.

Today is Friday, April 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year.

In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

In 1913, the 792-foot Woolworth Building, at that time the tallest skyscraper in the world, officially opened in Manhattan as President Woodrow Wilson pressed a button at the White House to signal the lighting of the structure.

In 1915, in what’s considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire began rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.

In 1961, after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy ‘‘bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days.’’

In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.

In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight US servicemen.

In 2003, China shut down a Beijing hospital as the global death toll from SARS surpassed 260.

In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics.

In 2009, Mexico shut down schools, museums, libraries, and state-run theaters across its overcrowded capital in hopes of containing a deadly swine flu outbreak.

In 2013, in Bangladesh, a shoddily constructed eight-story commercial building housing garment factories collapsed, killing 1,100 people.

Last year, avowed racist John William King was executed in Texas for the 1998 slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside Jasper, Texas; prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was black. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly 700 cases of measles had been reported so far in 2019; it was already the nation’s worst year for measles since 1994.