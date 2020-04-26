This day in history

In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives in the Philippines.

Birthdays: Actress Anouk Aimee is 88. Rock drummer Jim Keltner is 78. the B-52’s singer Kate Pierson is 72. Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is 69. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 61. Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is 51. Actress Sally Hawkins is 44. My Morning Jacket singer Jim James is 42.

Today is Monday, April 27, the 118th day of 2020. There are 248 days left in the year.

In 1791, the inventor of the telegraph, Samuel Morse, was born in Charlestown.

In 1865, the steamer Sultana, carrying freed Union prisoners of war, exploded on the Mississippi River near Memphis; death toll estimates vary from 1,500 to 2,000.

Advertisement

In 1968, hundreds of demonstrators in Boston’s South End created a tent city near where houses had been demolished and their residents displaced as part of urban renewal.

In 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.

In 1982, the trial of John W. Hinckley Jr., who shot four people, including President Reagan, began in Washington. (The trial ended with Hinckley’s acquittal by reason of insanity.)

In 1992, the new Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was proclaimed in Belgrade by the republic of Serbia and its lone ally, Montenegro.

In 2011, powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.

In 2015, rioters plunged part of Baltimore into chaos, setting police cars ablaze and throwing bricks at officers hours after thousands attended a funeral for Freddie Gray, who died from a severe spinal injury he’d suffered in police custody.

Last year, a gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of Passover, killing a woman and wounding the rabbi and two others. (John Earnest is awaiting trial on charges including hate-crime-related murder and attempted murder.)