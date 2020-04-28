This day in history

Birthdays: Former secretary of state James A. Baker III is 90. Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 79. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 71. Former ‘‘Tonight Show’’ host Jay Leno is 70. Rock keyboardist Chuck Leavell is 68. Actress Mary McDonnell is 68. Sonic Youth singer-musician Kim Gordon is 67. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 60. Rapper Too Short is 54. Actress Bridget Moynahan is 49. Actor Jorge Garcia is 47. Actress Penelope Cruz is 46. Actress Jessica Alba is 39. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 38. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz is 34.

Today is Tuesday, April 28, the 119th day of 2020. There are 247 days left in the year.

In 1789, there was a mutiny on the HMS Bounty as rebelling crew members of the British ship, led by Fletcher Christian, set the captain, William Bligh, and 18 others adrift in a launch in the South Pacific. (Bligh and most of the men with him reached Timor in 47 days.)

In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.

In 1958, the United States conducted the first of 35 nuclear test explosions in the Pacific Proving Ground as part of Operation Hardtack I.

In 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces. Army General William C. Westmoreland told Congress that ‘‘backed at home by resolve, confidence, patience, determination, and continued support, we will prevail in Vietnam over communist aggression.’’

In 1980, President Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)

In 1986, the Soviet Union informed the world of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

In 1988, a flight attendant was killed and more than 60 persons injured when part of the roof of an Aloha Airlines Boeing 737 tore off during a flight from Hilo to Honolulu.

In 1994, former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had passed US secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 1998, in a breakthrough for the government’s tobacco investigation, cigarette maker Liggett and Myers agreed to tell prosecutors whether the industry had hidden evidence of health damage from smoking.

In 2010, Coast Guard Rear Admiral Mary Landry said a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was worse than officials had believed.

Last year, former Republican senator Richard Lugar of Indiana, a leading voice on foreign policy during his 36 years in the Senate, died at a hospital in Virginia at the age of 87.