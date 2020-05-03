This day in history

Birthdays: Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 90. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 83. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 79. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 70. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 69. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68. Country singer Randy Travis is 61. Actress Mary McDonough is 59. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 53. Actor Will Arnett is 50. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 48. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41.

Today is Monday, May 4, the 125th day of 2020. There are 241 days left in the year.

In 1626, Dutch explorer Peter Minuit landed on present-day Manhattan Island.

In 1916, responding to a demand from President Woodrow Wilson, Germany agreed to limit its submarine warfare. (However, Germany resumed unrestricted submarine warfare the following year.)

In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta.

In 1945, during World War II, German forces in the Netherlands, Denmark and northwest Germany agreed to surrender.

In 1961, the first group of ‘‘Freedom Riders’’ left Washington, D.C. to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.

In 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.

In 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski got four life sentences plus 30 years by a US judge in Sacramento, Calif., under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.

In 2006, a federal judge sentenced Zacarias Moussaoui to life in prison for his role in the 9/11 attacks, telling the convicted terrorist, ‘‘You will die with a whimper.’’

In 2010, a Pakistani-born US citizen was charged with terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in the botched Times Square bombing. (Faisal Shahzad later pleaded guilty to plotting to set off the propane-and-gasoline bomb in an SUV and was sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2015, former technology executive Carly Fiorina and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson joined the rapidly expanding 2016 Republican presidential class, casting themselves as political outsiders in underdog campaigns, eager to challenge the elite of both parties. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was named winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player award. Ellen Albertini Dow, a feisty character actress best known for her salty rendition of ‘‘Rapper’s Delight’’ in ‘‘The Wedding Singer,’’ died in Los Angeles at age 101.

Last year, Maximum Security became the first Kentucky Derby winner ever to be disqualified for interference; the decision by stewards at Churchill Downs made 65-1 longshot Country House the winner. Palestinian militants fired more than 250 rockets into Israel, drawing dozens of retaliatory airstrikes on targets across the Gaza Strip; the fighting broke a month-long lull.