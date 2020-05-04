This day in history

In 1494, during his second voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus landed in Jamaica.

Birthdays: Actress Pat Carroll is 93. Former AFL-CIO president John J. Sweeney is 86. Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 75. Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 72. Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 62. Rock singer Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 61. NBC newsman Brian Williams is 61. Actor Henry Cavill is 37. Singer Adele is 32. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chris Brown is 31.

Today is Tuesday, May 5, the 126th day of 2020. There are 240 days left in the year.

In 1818, political philosopher Karl Marx, co-author of ‘‘The Communist Manifesto’’ and author of ‘‘Das Kapital,’’ was born in Prussia.

In 1865, what’s believed to be America’s first train robbery took place as a band of criminals derailed a St. Louis-bound train near North Bend, Ohio; they proceeded to rob the passengers and loot safes on board before getting away.

In 1925, schoolteacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibited teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes was found guilty, but his conviction was later set aside.)

In 1942, wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.

In 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.

In 1981, Irish Republican Army hunger-striker Bobby Sands died at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland on his 66th day without food.

In 1987, the congressional Iran-Contra hearings opened with former Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard V. Secord the lead-off witness.

In 2009, Texas health officials confirmed the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.

In 2010, preliminary plans for a mosque and cultural center near ground zero in New York were unveiled, setting off a national debate over whether the project was disrespectful to 9/11 victims and whether opposition to it exposed anti-Muslim biases.Three people, trapped in an Athens bank torched by rioters, died during a nationwide strike against the cash-strapped Greek government’s austerity measures.

In 2015, Secretary of State John Kerry made an unannounced trip to Somalia in a show of solidarity with a government trying to defeat al-Qaida-allied militants and end decades of war in the African country; Kerry was the first top US diplomat ever to visit Somalia. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Last year, White House national security adviser John Bolton said the Pentagon was deploying an aircraft carrier and other military resources to the Middle East; a defense official later said there had been “clear indications” that Iran and its proxy forces were preparing to possibly attack US forces in the region. A Russian airliner burst into flames while making an emergency landing in Moscow, killing 41 people; 33 others survived. “Avengers: Endgame” continued its global domination at the box office, crossing the $2 billion mark in record time on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film ever worldwide.