This day in history

In 1789, America’s first inaugural ball was held in New York in honor of President Washington, who had taken the oath of office a week earlier.

Birthdays: Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann is 74. Writer-director Amy Heckerling is 68. Actress Traci Lords is 52. Comedian Aidy Bryant is 33. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 28.

Today is Thursday, May 7, the 128th day of 2020. There are 238 days left in the year.

In 1889, the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore opened its doors.

In 1915, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the British liner RMS Lusitania off the southern coast of Ireland, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans, out of the nearly 2,000 on board.

Advertisement

In 1939, Germany and Italy announced a military and political alliance known as the Rome-Berlin Axis.

In 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender in Rheims, France, ending its role in World War II.

In 1946, Sony Corp. had its beginnings as the Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corp., founded by Akio Morita and Masaru Ibuka.

In 1954, the 55-day Battle of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam ended with insurgents overrunning French forces.

In 1958, it was revealed that the last cotton textiles mill in Berkshire County was being closed. Owned by the Berkshire-Hathaway Company, the North Adams mill had operated for about 150 years and employed about 1,000 workers at the time of closing.

In 1963, the United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the ‘‘Vietnam era.’’ In Ho Chi Minh City — formerly Saigon — the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.

In 1998, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz agreed to buy Chrysler Corp. for more than $37 billion. Londoners voted overwhelmingly to elect their own mayor for the first time in history.

In 2010, a BP-chartered vessel lowered a 100-ton concrete-and-steel vault onto the ruptured Deepwater Horizon well in an unprecedented, and ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to stop most of the gushing crude fouling the sea.

Advertisement

In 2015, a three-judge panel of the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled that the National Security Agency’s bulk collection of millions of Americans’ phone records was illegal.

Last year, two gunmen opened fire inside a charter school in a Denver suburb not far from Columbine High School, killing a student, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who authorities said had charged at the shooters to protect classmates; two students were charged in the attack. (Alec McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies and awaits sentencing; Devon Erickson,19, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.) FBI Director Chris Wray told a Senate panel that he had no evidence that the FBI had illegally monitored President Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.