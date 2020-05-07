This day in history

Birthdays: Naturalist David Attenborough is 94. Singer Toni Tennille is 80. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 75. Earth, Wind and Fire singer Philip Bailey is 69. Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz is 69. Rockabilly singer Billy Burnette is 67. Actor David Keith is 66. Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 63. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is 59. Actress Melissa Gilbert is 56. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 45. Blues guitarist-musician Joe Bonamassa is 43. Actor Elyes Gabel is 37.

Today is Friday, May 8, the 129th day of 2020. There are 237 days left in the year.

In 1846, the first major battle of the Mexican-American War was fought at Palo Alto, Texas; US forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor were able to beat back Mexican forces.

In 1873, Amherst College junior Melvil Dewey proposed to the faculty a reorganization of the college library using a simple, standardized system he created for cataloguing. The faculty agreed; within a decade, the Dewey Decimal System had been adopted in libraries across the country.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced on radio that Nazi Germany’s forces had surrendered, and that ‘‘the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.’’

In 1970, antiwar protests took place across the United States; in New York, construction workers broke up a demonstration on Wall Street.

In 1973, militant American Indians who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrendered.

In 1978, David R. Berkowitz pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom to murder in connection with the ‘‘Son of Sam’’ shootings that claimed six lives and terrified New Yorkers. (Berkowitz was sentenced to six consecutive life prison terms.)

In 1984, the Soviet Union announced it would boycott the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

In 1987, Gary Hart, dogged by questions about his personal life, including his relationship with Miami model Donna Rice, withdrew from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In 1993, the Muslim-led government of Bosnia-Herzegovina and rebel Bosnian Serbs signed an agreement for a nationwide cease-fire.

In 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for blacks and whites.

Last year, the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the Democrats’ legal battle with the Trump administration over access to the special counsel’s Russia report.