This day in history

Birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 87. Rhythm-and-blues singer Henry Fambrough (the Spinners) is 82. Actor David Clennon is 77. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 76. Singer Donovan is 74. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 74. Singer Dave Mason is 74. Actor Mike Hagerty is 66. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65. Actor Bruce Penhall is 63. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 62. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 61. Actress Victoria Rowell is 61. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 60. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 57. Model Linda Evangelista is 55. Rapper Young MC is 53. Actor Kenan Thompson is 42. Rock musician Joey Zehr (The Click Five) is 37. Actress Lauren Potter is 30. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 25.

Today is Sunday, May 10, the 131st day of 2020. There are 235 days left in the year.

In 1611, Sir Thomas Dale arrived in the Virginia Colony, where, as deputy governor, he instituted harsh measures to restore order.

In 1774, Louis XVI acceded to the throne of France.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Ga.

In 1869, a golden spike was driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

► In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

In 1933, the Nazis staged massive public book burnings in Germany.

In 1940, during World War II, German forces began invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned, and Winston Churchill formed a new government.

In 1941, Adolf Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess, parachuted into Scotland on what he claimed was a peace mission. (Hess ended up serving a life sentence at Spandau Prison until 1987, when he apparently committed suicide at age 93.)

► In 1970: Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored the winning overtime goal against the St. Louis Blues, a moment that gave Boston its first Stanley Cup since 1941 and the sports world one of the most iconic images of all time: Orr flying through the air after scoring.

In 1975, Sony began selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.

In 1978, Britain’s Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon announced they were divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa’s first black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 2010, President Barack Obama introduced Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, billing her as a unifying force for a fractured court.