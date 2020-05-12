This day in history

In 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).

Birthdays: Actor Harvey Keitel is 81. Actress Zoe Wanamaker is 72. Singer Stevie Wonder is 70. Former Ohio governor John Kasich is 68. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 59. ‘‘Late Show’’ host Stephen Colbert is 56. Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker is 54. Actor Brian Geraghty is 45. Actress Samantha Morton is 43. Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, is 43. Actress-director Lena Dunham is 34. Actor Robert Pattinson is 34.

Today is Wednesday, May 13, the 134th day of 2020. There are 232 days left in the year.

In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions the children claimed to witness.

In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, ‘‘I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat.’’

In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.

In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia police and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.

In 2010, three Pakistani men who authorities say supplied funds to would-be Times Square bomber Faisal Shahzad were arrested in a series of raids in New England.

In 2015, the House voted 338-88 to end the National Security Agency’s bulk collection of Americans’ phone records and replace it with a system to search the data held by telephone companies on a case-by-case basis. (The measure was passed by the Senate and signed by President Obama.) Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final appeals to the jury that would decide the fate of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev as jurors began deliberating whether the Boston Marathon bomber should get life in prison or the death penalty. (The jury voted unanimously for death.)

Last year, Doris Day, the sunny blonde actress and singer who starred in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in the college admissions bribery scheme; she admitted paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT. (Huffman would serve 12 days of a two-week prison sentence.)