This day in history

Birthdays: Photo-realist artist Richard Estes is 88. Actress Sian Phillips is 87. Movie producer George Lucas is 76. Movie director Robert Zemeckis is 69. Singer David Byrne is 68. Actor Tim Roth is 59. The Cult singer Ian Astbury is 58. Actress Cate Blanchett is 51. New Kids on the Block singer Danny Wood is 51. Former Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is 48. Actor Gabriel Mann is 48. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 36. Former Patriot Rob Gronkowski is 31.

Today is Thursday, May 14, the 135th day of 2020. There are 231 days left in the year.

In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps against smallpox by using cowpox matter.

In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Ill.

In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces in World War II.

In 1948, the independent state of Israel was proclaimed in Tel Aviv by David Ben-Gurion, who became its prime minister; President Truman immediately recognized the nation.

In 1955, representatives from eight Communist bloc countries, including the Soviet Union, signed the Warsaw Pact in Poland. (The pact was dissolved in 1991.)

In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Ala.

In 1998, singer Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom ‘‘Seinfeld’’ aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.

In 2003, about 100 immigrants were abandoned in a locked trailer at a Texas truck stop; 19 died. (Driver Tyrone Williams was later sentenced to nearly 34 years in prison for his role in the deaths).

In 2008, the Interior Department declared the polar bear a threatened species because of the loss of Arctic sea ice.

In 2015, B.B. King, 89, the ‘‘King of the Blues,’’ died in Las Vegas. Award-winning poet Franz Wright, 62, died in Waltham.

Last year, comedy actor Tim Conway, winner of four Emmy Awards on “The Carol Burnett Show” after starring aboard “McHale’s Navy,” died in Los Angeles; he was 85.