This day in history

Birthdays: Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 84. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 84. Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright is 83. Singer Trini Lopez is 83. Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 78. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 74. Former health and human services secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 72. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 67. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 67. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 51. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 42. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 39.Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 38. Tennis player Andy Murray is 33.

Today is Friday, May 15, the 136th day of 2020. There are 230 days left in the year.

In 1602, the English explorer Bartholomew Gosnold named a peninsula off the coast of the New World “Cape Cod.’’ The name came after members of his crew pulled in so many cod that they were forced to toss many back into the ocean.

In 1918, US airmail began service among Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York.

In 1930, registered nurse Ellen Church, the first airline stewardess, went on duty aboard an Oakland-to-Chicago flight operated by Boeing Air Transport, a forerunner of United Airlines.

In 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

In 1954, the Fender Stratocaster guitar, created by Leo Fender, was officially released.

In 1963, Weight Watchers was incorporated in New York.

In 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.

In 1972, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md., by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.

In 1975, US forces invaded the Cambodian island of Koh Tang and captured the American merchant ship Mayaguez, which had been seized by the Khmer Rouge. (All 39 crew members had already been released safely by Cambodia; some 40 US servicemen were killed in connection with the operation.)

In 1988, the Soviet Union began the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country.

In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the US Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.

In 2015, a jury sentenced Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and left more than 250 wounded.

Last year, California fire officials said an investigation found that power lines owned by Pacific Gas Electric Corp. had sparked a Northern California blaze that killed 85 people and nearly destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018; it was the deadliest US wildfire in a century.