This day in history

Birthdays: Former US Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 89. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 76. Actor Danny Trejo is 76. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 67. Actress Debra Winger is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 64. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 62. Actress Mare Winningham is 61. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (the Dave Matthews Band) is 56. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 55. Singer Janet Jackson is 54. Actor David Boreanaz is 51. Political correspondent Tucker Carlson is 51. Actress Tracey Gold is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 50. Actress Tori Spelling is 47. Actress Megan Fox is 34.

Today is Saturday, May 16, the 137th day of 2020. There are 229 days left in the year.

In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.

In 1868, at the US Senate impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson, 35 out of 54 senators voted to find Johnson guilty of ‘‘high crimes and misdemeanors’’ over his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict; the trial ended 10 days later after two other articles of impeachment went down to defeat as well.

In 1920, Joan of Arc was canonized by Pope Benedict XV.

In 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.

► In 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.

In 1953, Associated Press correspondent William N. Oatis was released by Communist authorities in Czechoslovakia, where he had been imprisoned for two years after being forced to confess to espionage while working as the Associated Press’ Prague bureau chief.

In 1966, China launched the Cultural Revolution, a radical as well as deadly reform movement aimed at purging the country of ‘‘counter-revolutionaries.’’

In 1975, Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and ‘‘Muppets’’ creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.