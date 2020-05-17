This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Priscilla Pointer is 96. Actor Robert Morse is 89. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 74. Senator Tom Udall, Democrat of New Mexico, is 72. Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall is 72. Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is 71. Devo singer Mark Mothersbaugh is 70. Country singer George Strait is 68. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 65. Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 60. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 50. Singer Jack Johnson is 45. Actor Allen Leech is 39.

Today is Monday, May 18, the 139th day of 2020. There are 227 days left in the year.

In 1863, the siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.

In 1896, the Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed ‘‘separate but equal’’ racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education.

In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by Earth, brushing it with its tail.

In 1920, Pope John Paul II was born Karol Wojtyla in Wadowice, Poland.

In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran, 47, became the first woman to break the sound barrier as she piloted a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, Calif.

In 1967, Tennessee Governor Buford Ellington signed a measure repealing the law against teaching evolution that was used to prosecute John T. Scopes in 1925.

In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by Attorney General Elliot Richardson.

In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.

In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of ‘‘an exotic new disease’’ among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.

In 2010, grilled by skeptical lawmakers, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar acknowledged his agency had been lax in overseeing offshore drilling activities and that might have contributed to the disastrous oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. A suicide bomber detonated his vehicle near a US convoy in Afghanistan, killing 18 people, including six troops — five from the United States, one from Canada.

Last year, American diplomats warned that commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risked being targeted by “miscalculation or misidentification” from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the United States (A Ukrainian jetliner would be accidentally shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard eight months later, killing 176 people).