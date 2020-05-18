This day in history

In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.

Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 75. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 73. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 71. Former NFL quarterback Archie Manning is 71. Singer-actress Grace Jones is 69. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 47. Actor-comedian Michael Che is 37. Pop singer Sam Smith is 28.

Today is Tuesday, May 19, the 140th day of 2020. There are 226 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1643, the colonies of Massachusetts Bay, Plymouth, Connecticut, and New Haven form the United Colonies of New England, a short-lived military alliance with trade and boundary provisions.

In 1649, England was declared a republic by Parliament following the execution of King Charles I. (The monarchy was restored in 1660.)

In 1713, more than 200 people rioted on Boston Common over the high price of bread. The lieutenant governor was shot and wounded when he tried to intervene. (Merchants were hoarding grain to drive up prices and when they sold, it was for high prices to the West Indies; the riots helped persuade the colonial legislature to pass regulations designed to manage food shortages.

In 1885, the mass production of shoes began with the use of an automatic lasting machine created by Jan Matzeliger, a Dutch Guinea immigrant who settled in Lynn.

In 1921, Congress passed, and President Warren G. Harding signed, the Emergency Quota Act, which established national quotas for immigrants.

In 1924, the Marx Brothers made their Broadway debut in the revue ‘‘I’ll Say She Is.’’

In 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)

Advertisement

In 1992, in a case that drew much notoriety, Mary Jo Buttafuoco of Massapequa, N.Y.Y, was shot and seriously wounded by her husband Joey’s teenage lover, Amy Fisher.

In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.

In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.

In 2003, WorldCom Inc. agreed to pay investors $500 million to settle civil fraud charges.

In 2015, on a visit to Ireland, Prince Charles shook hands with Sinn Fein party president Gerry Adams in a significant moment for Anglo-Irish relations.

Last year, billionaire technology investor Robert F. Smith stunned the graduating class at Morehouse College, an all-male, historically-black college in Atlanta, when he announced in his commencement speech that he would pay off the student loans of the entire class, estimated at $40 million. “Game of Thrones” aired its 73rd and final episode on HBO, with a record-setting number of viewers.