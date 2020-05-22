This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Barbara Barrie is 89. Actress Joan Collins is 87. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 84. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 76. Actress Lauren Chapin is 75. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler is 66. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 64. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 62. Actress Melissa McBride is 55. Musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 53. Musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 50. Singer Jewel is 46. Game show contestant Ken Jennings is 46. Comedian Tim Robinson is 39. Movie writer-director Ryan Coogler is 34.

Today is Saturday, May 23, the 144th day of 2020. There are 222 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1814, a third version of Beethoven’s only opera, ‘‘Fidelio,’’ had its world premiere in Vienna.

In 1915, Italy declared war on Austria-Hungary during World War I.

In 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, La.

In 1984, Surgeon General C. Everett Koop issued a report saying there was ‘‘very solid’’ evidence linking cigarette smoke to lung disease in non-smokers.

Last year, the United States filed new charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, accusing him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.