This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Ann Robinson is 91. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 86. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 77. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Actress Jacki Weaver is 73. Actress Patti D’Arbanville is 69. Playwright Eve Ensler is 67. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 62. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota., is 60. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actress Anne Heche is 51. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: ‘‘Little House on the Prairie”) are 50. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 50. Actress Octavia Spencer is 50. Actor Justin Henry is 49. Actress Erinn Hayes is 44. Actor Cillian Murphy is 44. Actress Ebonee Noel is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 26.

Today is Monday, May 25, the 146th day of 2020. There are 220 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day.

In 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia after enough delegates had shown up for a quorum.

In 1935, Babe Ruth hit his last three career home runs — Nos. 712, 713 and 714 — for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 1946, Transjordan (now Jordan) became a kingdom as it proclaimed its new monarch, Abdullah I.In 1961, President Kennedy told Congress: ‘‘I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.’’

In 1964,a wildfire engulfed vast tracts of Myles Standish State Forest and crossed into the town of Plymouth. About 5,500 acres and 26 structures were destroyed.

In 1965, Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston in the first round of their world heavyweight title rematch in Lewiston, Maine. (Ali’s victory generated controversy over whether he’d truly connected when he sent Liston crashing to the canvas with a right to the head, or whether it was a ‘‘phantom punch,’’ implying that the fight had been fixed.)

In 1992, Jay Leno made his debut as host of NBC’s ‘‘Tonight Show,’’ succeeding Johnny Carson.

In 2006, former Enron Corp. chiefs Kenneth Lay and Jeffrey Skilling were convicted in Houston of conspiracy and fraud for the company’s downfall. (Lay died in July 2006 from heart disease and his convictions were vacated; Skilling was resentenced to 14 years in prison after his original 24-year sentence was overturned.)

In 2008, NASA’s Phoenix Mars Lander arrived on the Red Planet to begin searching for evidence of water; the spacecraft confirmed the presence of water ice at its landing site.

In 2010, President Obama ordered 1,200 National Guard troops to boost security along the US-Mexico border.In 2018, Harvey Weinstein was charged in New York with rape and another sex felony in the first prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him; the once-powerful movie producer turned himself in to face the charges. (Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault; he is serving a 23-year prison sentence.)

Last year, socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in Newport, R.I., in two closely-watched trials, died in London; he was 92.