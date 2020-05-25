This day in history

In 1647, Massachusetts Bay banned Jesuit priests from the colony on penalty of death. (The Puritans considered Catholicism blasphemous, plus the Jesuits tended to be French who converted Native Americans and France and England were fierce rivals in exploring the New World.)

Birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 81. Singer Stevie Nicks is 72. Actress Pam Grier is 71. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 71. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 71. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 71. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 58. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 56. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 54. Distance runner Zola Budd is 54. Actor Joseph Fiennes is 50. Actor-writer Matt Stone is 49. Singer Lauryn Hill is 45.

Today is Tuesday, May 26, the 147th day of 2020. There are 219 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended with his acquittal on the remaining charges.

In 1869: Boston University is chartered by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.

In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.

In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song ‘‘American Pie’’ at The Record Plant in New York City.

In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)

In 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal US casino outside Nevada, opened in Atlantic City, N.J.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)

In 1998, the Supreme Court ruled that Ellis Island, historic gateway for millions of immigrants, was mainly in New Jersey, not New York.

In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)

Advertisement

In 2009, President Obama nominated federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the US Supreme Court.

In 2010, BP launched its latest bid to plug the gushing well in the Gulf of Mexico by force-feeding it heavy drilling mud, a maneuver known as a ‘‘top kill,’’ which failed.

In 2015, challenging Hillary Rodham Clinton from the left, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders formally kicked off his Democratic presidential bid in Burlington, Vt.

Last year, Simon Pagenaud won his first Indianapolis 500 after a duel with Alexander Rossi.