This day in history

In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry, the most famous African-American regiment of the war, left Boston with a heroes’ parade and farewell before boarding a ship at Battery Wharf, headed for combat in the South.

Birthdays: Actress Carroll Baker is 89. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 82. Former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 76. Singer Gladys Knight is 76. Creedance Clearwater Revival singer John Fogerty is 75. Guitarist Jerry Douglas is 64. Actor Justin Kirk is 51. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is 49. Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 49. Actor Jake Johnson is 42. Ex-Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 32.

Today is Thursday, May 28, the 149th day of 2020. There are 217 days left in the year.

In 1912, the Senate Commerce Committee issued its report on the Titanic disaster that cited a ‘‘state of absolute unpreparedness,’’ improperly tested safety equipment and an ‘‘indifference to danger’’ as causes of an ‘‘unnecessary tragedy.’’

In 1918, American troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Cantigny; the Americans succeeded in capturing the village.

In 1940, during World War II, Belgian army surrendered to invading German forces.

In 1957, National League owners gave permission for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to move to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In 1959, the Army launched Able, a rhesus monkey, and Baker, a squirrel monkey, aboard a missile for a suborbital flight that both survived.

In 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Ky.

In 2003, President George W. Bush signed a 10-year, $350 billion package of tax cuts.

In 2010, President Obama visited Grand Isle, La., where he confronted the spreading damage wrought by the crude gushing into the Gulf of Mexico from the BP blowout — and the bitter anger rising onshore.

In 2015, a federal grand jury indictment handed up in Chicago revealed that former House speaker Dennis Hastert had agreed to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep an unidentified person silent about ‘‘prior misconduct’’ by the Illinois Republican. (Hastert later pleaded guilty to breaking banking law and was sentenced to 15 months in prison; prosecutors said the money was intended to conceal past sexual abuse against a student wrestler while Hastert was a high school teacher and coach.)

Last year, Sports Illustrated was sold for $110 million to Authentic Brands Group.