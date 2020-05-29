This day in history

In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died.

Birthdays: Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 82. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 81. Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker is 75. Actor Anthony Geary is 73. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 67. Singer LaToya Jackson is 64. Actress Annette Bening is 62. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 59. Actress Lisa Whelchel is 57. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 53. Actress Laverne Cox is 48. Actress Kristen Alderson is 29.

Today is Friday, May 29, the 150th day of 2020. There are 216 days left in the year.

In 1917, the 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was born in Brookline.

In 1943, Norman Rockwell’s portrait of ‘‘Rosie the Riveter’’ appeared on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.

In 1953, Mount Everest was conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit.

In 1954, English runner Diane Leather became the first woman to run a sub-five-minute mile, finishing in 4:59.6 during the Midland Championships in Birmingham.

In 1973, Tom Bradley was elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Sam Yorty.

In 1985, 39 people were killed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium, when rioting broke out and a wall separating British and Italian soccer fans collapsed.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.

In 1995, Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to serve in both the House and the Senate, died in Skowhegan, Maine, at age 97.

In 1998, Republican elder statesman Barry Goldwater died in Paradise Valley, Arizona, at age 89.

In 2009, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced music producer Phil Spector to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

In 2010, Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay threw the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0.

In 2015, the Obama administration formally removed Cuba from the US terrorism blacklist.

Last year, in his first public remarks on the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller said charging President Trump with a crime was “not an option” because of federal rules, but he emphasized that the investigation did not exonerate the president.