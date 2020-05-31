This day in history

In 1660, Mary Dyer was executed in Boston for her Quaker beliefs and teachings. In the 1950s, a statue of her was placed on the west lawn of the State House.

Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 86. Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 75. Actor Brian Cox is 74. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Actor Tom Irwin is 64. Model-actress Heidi Klum is 47. Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is 46. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 39. Actress-writer Amy Schumer is 39. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 38. Actress Willow Shields is 20.

Today is Monday, June 1, the 153rd day of 2020. There are 213 days left in the year.

In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Captain James Lawrence, gave the order, ‘‘Don’t give up the ship’’ during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.

In 1916, Louis Brandeis of Boston took his seat as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.

In 1926, actress Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles.

In 1939, the British submarine HMS Thetis sank during a trial dive off North Wales with the loss of 99 lives. Mexico officially abolished the siesta. Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the first US televised heavyweight prizefight.

In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.

In 1967, the Beatles album ‘‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’’ was released, as was David Bowie’s debut album, eponymously titled ‘‘David Bowie.’’

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2003, leaders of the world’s seven wealthiest nations and Russia pledged billions of dollars to fight AIDS and hunger on the opening day of their summit in Evian, France.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest US industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

In 2010, Attorney General Eric Holder said federal authorities had opened criminal and civil investigations into the BP oil spill. A divided US Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that criminal suspects had to explicitly invoke their right to remain silent, and that simply remaining silent was not sufficient to stop police questioning. Former Vice President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper, announced their separation after 40 years of marriage.

In 2017, President Trump declared he would pull the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement. (The US remains a part of the agreement until November of this year.)

Last year, Serena Williams suffered her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years, losing a third-round match at the French Open to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin, 6-2, 7-5; hours earlier, top seed Naomi Osaka was eliminated by 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.