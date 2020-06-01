This day in history

Birthdays: Actress-singer Sally Kellerman is 83. Actor Ron Ely is 82. The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is 79. Actor Jerry Mathers is 72. Comedian Dana Carvey is 65. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 52. Cypress Hill rapper B-Real is 50. Actress Paula Cale is 50. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 48. Actor Zachary Quinto is 43. Actor Deon Richmond is 42. Actress Morena Baccarin is 41. The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti is 40. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 40. Rapper Awkwafina is 32.

Today is Tuesday, June 2, the 154th day of 2020. There are 212 days left in the year.

In 1852, 14-year-old George McNeill, who had worked at the Woolen Company in Amesbury since he was 10, organized the children working in the mill into a guild. (McNeill would later help set up the Massachusetts Bureau of Statistics of Labor, the first in the nation, and his advocacy for shorter work days earned him the title “father of the eight-hour movement.”

In 1897, Mark Twain was quoted by the New York Journal as saying from London that ‘‘the report of my death was an exaggeration.’’ (Twain was responding to a report in the New York Herald that he was ‘‘grievously ill’’ and ‘‘possibly dying.”)

In 1924, Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within US territorial limits.

In 1941, baseball’s ‘‘Iron Horse,’’ Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.

In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.

In 1966, US space probe Surveyor 1 landed on the moon and began transmitting detailed photographs of the lunar surface.

In 1976, Arizona Republic investigative reporter Don Bolles was mortally wounded by a bomb planted underneath his car; he died 11 days later. (Prosecutors believed Bolles was targeted because he had written stories that upset a liquor wholesaler; three men were convicted of the killing.)

In 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in 2001.)

In 2009, Scott Roeder, an anti-abortion activist, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of late-term abortion provider Dr. George Tiller in Wichita, Kan. (Roeder is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 50 years.)

Last year, an out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal, injuring five people and renewing demands that cruise ships be kept out of the Italian city’s lagoon.