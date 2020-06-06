This day in history

► Birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 92. Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner is 91. Actress Virginia McKenna is 89. Singer Tom Jones is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup is 80. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 77. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 74. Actress Anne Twomey is 69. Actor Liam Neeson is 68. Actress Colleen Camp is 67. Author Louise Erdrich is 66. Actor William Forsythe is 65. Record producer L.A. Reid is 64. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 63. Vice President Mike Pence is 61. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (the Violent Femmes) is 57. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 53. Actress Helen Baxendale is 50. TV personality Bear Grylls is 46. Actress Adrienne Frantz is 42. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 42. Actress Larisa Oleynik is 39. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 39. Actor Michael Cera is 32.

Today is Sunday, June 7, the 159th day of 2020. There are 207 days left in the year.

In 1654, King Louis XIV, age 15, was crowned in Rheims, 11 years after the start of his reign.

In 1712, Pennsylvania’s colonial assembly voted to ban the further importation of slaves.

► In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating ‘‘That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.’’

In 1892, Homer Plessy, a ‘‘Creole of color,’’ was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the US Supreme Court upheld ‘‘separate but equal’’ racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)

In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.

In 1954, British mathematician, computer pioneer and code breaker Alan Turing died at age 41, an apparent suicide. (Turing, convicted in 1952 of ‘‘gross indecency’’ for a homosexual relationship, was pardoned in 2013.)

In 1958, singer-songwriter Prince was born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis.

In 1965, the US Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples.

In 1977, Britons thronged London to celebrate the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, who was marking the 25th year of her reign.

In 1981, Israeli military planes destroyed a nuclear power plant in Iraq, a facility the Israelis charged could have been used to make nuclear weapons.

In 1993, the US Supreme Court ruled that religious groups could sometimes meet on school property after hours. Ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In 1998, in a crime that shocked the nation, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old black man, was hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. (Two white men were later sentenced to death; one of them, Lawrence Russell Brewer, was executed in 2011 and the other, John William King, was executed in April, 2019. A third defendant received life with the possibility of parole.)