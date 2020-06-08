This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Millicent Martin is 86. Actor James Darren is 84. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 80. Musician Boz Scaggs is 76. Author Sara Paretsky is 73. Actress Kathy Baker is 70. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 69. “Dilbert’’ creator Scott Adams is 63. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 62. Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall is 60. Actress Julianna Margulies is 53. Actor-writer Dan Futterman is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nicci Gilbert is 50. Former representative Gabrielle Giffords, Democrat of Arizona, is 50. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 44. Rapper Kanye West is 43. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 42. Blues-rock guitarist Derek Trucks is 41. Bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 39. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 37. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 23.

Today is Monday, June 8, the 160th day of 2020. There are 206 days left in the year.

In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wis.

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.

In 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1972, during the Vietnam War, an Associated Press photographer took a picture of a screaming 9-year-old girl, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, as she ran naked and severely burned from the scene of a South Vietnamese napalm attack.

In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nev., ruled the so-called ‘‘Mormon will,’’ purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.

In 1998, the National Rifle Association elected actor Charlton Heston to be its president.

In 2018, celebrity chef, author, and CNN host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in eastern France in what authorities determined was a suicide.

Last year, eighth-seeded Ash Barty won her first major tennis championship, beating Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open women’s final.