This day in history

Birthdays: Comedian Jackie Mason is 92. Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 90. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 73. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 69. Film composer James Newton Howard is 69. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 64. Actor Michael J. Fox is 59. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 59. Actor Johnny Depp is 57. Actress Gloria Reuben is 56. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 54. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie the Blowfish) is 53. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 53. Musician Ed Simons is 50. Actress Michaela Conlin is 42. Actress Natalie Portman is 39. Actress Mae Whitman is 32.

Today is Tuesday, June 9, the 161st day of 2020. There are 205 days left in the year.

In A.D. 68, Roman Emperor Nero committed suicide, ending a 13-year reign.

In 1860, what’s considered the first dime novel, ‘‘Malaeska: The Indian Wife of the White Hunter’’ by Ann S. Stephens, was published.

In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Senator Joseph R. McCarthy (Republican of Wisconsin), asking: ‘‘Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?’’

In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 25 years.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 2008, retail gas prices rose above $4 per gallon.

In 2010, The US and its allies scored a long-sought victory by pushing through new UN sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program, punishments Tehran dismissed as ‘‘annoying flies.’’

Last year, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic by a man police said was a hired gunman whose intended target was supposed to be another man; Ortiz recovered after surgery in the Dominican Republic and later in Boston. Raytheon and United Technologies announced that they would merge to create a massive aerospace and defense company. Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem in the men’s final for his record-extending 12th French Open championship.