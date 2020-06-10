This day in history

In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.

► Birthdays: Britain’s Prince Philip is 99. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 87. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 77. Actor Frankie Faison is 71. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 69. Former Senator John Edwards, Democrat of North Carolina, is 67. Former New York governor Eliot Spitzer is 61. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 38. Sasha Obama is 19.

Today is Wednesday, June 10, the 162nd day of 2020. There are 204 days left in the year.

In 1944, German forces massacred 642 residents of the French village of Oradour-sur-Glane.

In 1963, President Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.

In 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

In 1971, President Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.

In 2004, singer-musician Ray Charles died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 73.

In 2015, Pope Francis took the biggest step yet in cracking down on bishops who covered up for priests who raped and molested children, creating a new tribunal inside the Vatican to hear cases of bishops accused of failing to protect their flocks.

Last year,former Red Sox star David Ortiz flew to Boston for medical care; he’d undergone surgery in his native Dominican Republic after an ambush by a gunman at a bar.