This day in history

Birthdays: Former representative Charles B. Rangel, Democrat of New York, is 90. Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 81. Singer Joey Dee is 80. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 76. Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 75. ZZ Top musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 71. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 71. Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 64. Actor Hugh Laurie is 61. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 60. Actor Peter Dinklage is 51. Actor Joshua Jackson is 42. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 34.

Today is Thursday, June 11, the 163rd day of 2020. There are 203 days left in the year.

In 1770, Captain James Cook, commander of the British ship Endeavour, ‘‘discovered’’ the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by running onto it.

In 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence from Britain.

In 1837, a riot erupted in the streets of Boston after a confrontation between Irish funeral mourners and Yankee volunteer firefighters. For hours, the two groups and their supporters fought in one of the most violent confrontations in the city’s history, resulting in extensive damage and many serious injuries but no deaths. The antagonism stemmed from different religious traditions, fear, and competition for jobs.

In 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.

In 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never heard from again.

In 1985, Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, died in New Jersey, at age 31.

In 2001, Timothy McVeigh, 33, was executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

In 2009, with swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declared the first global flu pandemic in 41 years.

Last year, at a House committee hearing, comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money. (A measure making the fund permanent won final approval and was signed by President Trump.)