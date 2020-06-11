This day in history

In 1630, Englishman John Winthrop, leading a fleet carrying Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he became its governor.

Birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 92. Jazz keyboardist Chick Corea is 79. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 79. Actress Sonia Manzano (“Sesame Street”) is 70. Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos is 69. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 67. Actor Timothy Busfield is 63. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 58. Actor Eamonn Walker is 58. Actor Michael Muhney is 45. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 43. Actor Timothy Simons is 42. Actor Dave Franco is 35.

Today is Friday, June 12, the 164th day of 2020. There are 202 days left in the year.

In 1898, Philippine nationalists declared independence from Spain.

In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.

In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Miss. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)

In 1964, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).

In 1967, the US Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.

In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for each of the six “Son of Sam” .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.

In 1981, major league baseball players began a 49-day strike over the issue of free-agent compensation. (The season did not resume until Aug. 10.) “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, was first released.

In 1987, President Reagan, during a visit to the divided city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”

In 1997, baseball began regular-season interleague play, ending a 126-year tradition of separating the major leagues until the World Series. (In the first game played under this arrangement, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Texas Rangers 4-3.)

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)

In 2010, Daniel Nava hit the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer for a grand slam — only the second player to do it — leading the Red Sox to a 10-2 rout of the Phillies.

In 2016, an American-born Muslim opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded before being shot dead by police.

Last year, President Trump said if a foreign power offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, he’d be open to accepting it, telling ABC News, “There’s nothing wrong with listening.” (Two days later, Trump shifted gears, saying that “of course” he would go to the FBI or the attorney general to report such an offer.) Maine Governor Janet Mills signed legislation that legalized medically assisted suicide; Maine became the eighth state to allow terminally ill people to end their lives with prescribed medication. US Catholic bishops voted to create a sex-abuse hotline run by an independent entity; it would field allegations that bishops committed abuse or covered it up. The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals.